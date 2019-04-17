CHICAGO (CBS) — Jensen Tuna voluntarily recalled frozen ground raw tuna after 13 reported cases of salmonella infections, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinois was among the seven states where salmonella infections were reported.
According to the CDC, the recalled tuna was individually packaged in one-pound bags and sold in 20-pound boxes under lot numbers z266, z271 and z272.
The CDC advises customers ordering sushi made with raw tuna to ask the restaurant if the tuna is from Jensen Tuna.