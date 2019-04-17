CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ignored his request to appear before the board regarding the Jussie Smollett case.

Morrison sent the request nearly three weeks ago but has not received a response. He says the thousands of texts and emails released by the state’s attorney’s office Tuesday have only heightened his concerns.

“At the very least, it has the appearance of improprieties that have taken place,” he said.

Morrison’s request is included in the thousands of pages of texts and emails.

He asked Kim Foxx to appear before the Cook County Board of Commissioners, the governing board and legislative body of the county, to help clear up the questions about the decision to drop charges in the case against Jussie Smollett.

“I still have no heard anything as of us sitting here right now,” Morrison said.

After the move to drop the charges, Foxx told CBS 2, “This case was treated like the other cases that have gone through the alternative prosecution model.”

Because page after page of the communication records having to do with deliberations or the sealing order were redacted, so CBS 2 can’t actually fact check that statement. Neither can the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

“That’s probably one of the other things that’s pretty darn offensive of what she’s done,” Morrison said. “In my opinion she attempted to play the citizens of Cook County for suckers. That’s offensive.”

Morrison also sent a letter to the office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul asking for this case to be reviewed by an outside prosecutor that would be able to subpoena those redacted communications.

As of Wednesday evening Raoul’s office had not responded to that request either.

Foxx said Tuesday that she was communicating with staffers after her recusal because she was reviewing office policies in the interest of consistency.

Foxx denied a request for an on-camera interview Wednesday.

She received yet another invitation to appear before the Cook County Commissioners next week, but there’s no word yet if she’ll be accepting that invitation.