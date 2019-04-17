CHICAGO (CBS)–Taxpayer funding for the Lincoln Yards project has already been approved by the Chicago City Council with a nod from Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot.
A week after the massive plan to develop industrial areas on Chicago’s north side gained key approvals from the city, the contracted company overseeing the project, Sterling Bay, may be facing a lawsuit.
On Tuesday, ‘Grassroots Collaborative and Raise Your Hand’ said they plan to file a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court in opposition to the project.
The community group argues Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration failed to meet state regulations for tax increment financing that restrict the property tax diversion program only to blighted areas, where it would be unlikely to see development without a boost from public dollars.
Last week, Chicago City Council members approved up to $1.3 billion in TIF dollars for the project.
Critics have voiced complaints about the project not having enough affordable housing.