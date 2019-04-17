CHICAGO (CBS)–Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers and Childish Gambino headline Lolla this year in the day-by-day breakdown for 2019 Lollapalooza, announced Wednesday.
Lolla-goers now have a better idea of which days to hit the four-day music fest in Grant Park. Single-day tickets also went on sale today at 10 a.m.
Here’s a breakdown of the headliners for each day of the music fest:
Thursday, August 1: The Chainsmokers and The Strokes, along with Hozier and Rufus Du Sol
Friday, August 2: Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, along with Janelle Monae, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie
Saturday, August 3: Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin, along with Lil Wayne, Gary Clark Jr. and Tenacious D
Sunday, August 4: Ariana Grande and Flume, along with Kacey Musgraves , Meek Mill and The Revitalists
Tickets range from $130 to $2,000 and are on sale at Lollapalooza.com.
General admission four-day passes went on sale in March for $340. VIP tickets are selling for $2,200 to $4,200 for Platinum access.