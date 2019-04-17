SMOLLETT CASE:In Texts, Kim Foxx Called Jussie Smollett 'Washed Up Celeb Who Lied To Police,' Thought Charges Were Too Severe
CHICAGO (CBS)–Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers and Childish Gambino headline Lolla this year in the day-by-day breakdown for 2019 Lollapalooza, announced Wednesday.

Lolla-goers now have a better idea of which days to hit the four-day music fest in Grant Park. Single-day tickets also went on sale today at 10 a.m.

Here’s a breakdown of the headliners for each day of the music fest: 

Thursday, August 1: The Chainsmokers and The Strokes, along with Hozier and Rufus Du Sol

Friday, August 2: Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, along with Janelle Monae, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie

Saturday, August 3: Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin, along with Lil Wayne, Gary Clark Jr. and Tenacious D

Sunday, August 4: Ariana Grande and Flume, along with Kacey Musgraves , Meek Mill and The Revitalists

Tickets range from $130 to $2,000 and are on sale at Lollapalooza.com.

General admission four-day passes went on sale in March for $340. VIP tickets are selling for $2,200 to $4,200 for Platinum access.

 