CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a severe storm threat until 11 p.m. for northwest and north central Illinois. Individual storms will move northeast.
Hail and high winds may accompany the strongest storms.
The Chicago metro area can expect scattered thunderstorms at times, and rain is likely overnight.
Areas along and south of I-80 have the highest severe weather threat toward morning. Large hail and damaging winds can be expected with the gusty storms. Heavy downpours could leave some area with an inch of rain.
A warm front lifted north Wednesday evening, cutting off the lake breeze and allowing all areas to reach the 70s. The approaching cold front from the west will bring the strong storm threat south of I-80 as it crosses the area around sunrise.
Thursday could start with thunder early, then leftover showers and falling temperatures as a cool northwest wind sets up behind the front.