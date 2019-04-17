



Sixty years ago, a Chicago father made a precious memory at Notre Dame and feels a personal connection to the cathedral.

“It’s all memories,” Chicago firefighter Bill Kugelman said when he discussed the flames engulfing Notre Dame. “I’m just glad it didn’t get completely demolished.”

Bills’s son John was born in France, while he was stationed in the army there. The army chaplain arranged to have Bill’s son baptized at Notre Dame.

When the pictures were released this week of the damaged cathedral, Bill reminisced.

“You can see in that one picture, the baptismal font, where he [John] was baptized,” he said.

As an adult, John Kugelman went on to serve in the Army and, in the 1980s, became an Illinois State trooper.

“He just got into this police business up to his neck and he just loved it,” Bill said.

In 1986, John was stuck by a 17-year-old driver, fleeing police on Interstate 290.

According to investigators, John had stepped from his squad car and was pointing his gun at the oncoming vehicle when he was hit.

Killed in the line of duty, John was 27-years-old.

“It doesn’t leave you,” Bill said. “It doesn’t leave you.”

Bill, now 84, had once hoped to return to Paris with his son.

“To show him where he was born and what it was like over there,” Bill said.

The fire this week was yet another reminder of what Bill lost.

Bill is a former president of the Chicago firefighters union. His son John would have celebrated his 60th birthday this summer.

Bill plans to donate to the Notre Dame Fire Restoration Fund.