CHICAGO (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Chicago area’s population has fallen for the fourth year in a row.
Data released Thursday shows the Chicago metropolitan area lost an estimated 22,068 residents from 2017 to 2018, but the Windy City remains home to nearly 9.5 million people.
The Chicago Tribune reports the decline continues a statewide trend that could threaten future federal funding, economic prosperity and political representation for those left behind.
Although New York and Los Angeles’ population also shrank, the Chicago region saw bigger drops in both total numbers and percent change.
The Chicago area lost 0.23% of its population–more than twice as many people as New York’s 0.10%.
The geographical boundaries of the Chicago metro area are defined by the Census Bureau as stretching from Cook County to its suburbs and into parts of southeast Wisconsin and northwest Indiana.
