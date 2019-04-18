  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Dropping temperatures and diminishing showers late Thursday will pave the way for a very windy day Friday, with gusts from the north reaching up to 45 MPH.

A low pressure system over the Ohio Valley borders high pressure that will move in from the west.

The Chicago area is sandwiched in between both fronts, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

High winds, cool temperatures and possible lakeshore flooding are expected Friday before a calm weekend ahead.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: SPRINKLES TAPER OFF. CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 40. NORTH WINDS 15-25 GUSTING TO 30

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/PM SUN. VERY WINDY. HIGH ONLY 49. (NORMAL HIGH IS 60) NORTH WINDS 20-30 GUSTING TO 45

SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 75. RAIN SHOWERS AFTER DARK

 