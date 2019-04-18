  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Gary, Indiana, Local TV, Murder, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives in northwest Indiana have released surveillance images of two people wanted in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Gary.

Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Gary police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station near 49th and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver color vehicle.

Police released surveillance images of a man and a woman wanted in connection with a the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a gas station in Gary, Indiana, on April 17, 2019. (Credit: Gary Police)

The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit has released surveillance images from inside the gas station convenience store, showing a man and woman wanted in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gary police at 219-755-3855