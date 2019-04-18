CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives in northwest Indiana have released surveillance images of two people wanted in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Gary.
Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Gary police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station near 49th and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver color vehicle.
The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit has released surveillance images from inside the gas station convenience store, showing a man and woman wanted in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gary police at 219-755-3855