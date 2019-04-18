CHICAGO (CBS)—Two car crashes in the suburbs led to a car chase in Naperville Wednesday night.
The chase began earlier in the evening in Bolingbrook, when a police officer who had responded to the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash was struck by a black Hyundai.
The driver continued on after striking the police officer, and a chase with officers ensued.
The chase ended at Naper Boulevard and Washington Street after Bolingbrook police fired shots at a black Hyundai that was fleeing police.
The officer and the driver of the Hyundai were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.