CHICAGO (CBS) — A Hobart man has been indicted on federal charges, for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump last month.
Steffon Gonzalez, 20, has been charged with two counts of threats against the president and one count of obstruction of justice.
According to court records, Gonzalez posted a photo on Facebook on March 28, showing himself with two handguns, and the caption, “Standing outside with my 22 long rifle ready to kill Trump I will be on the news.”
He also allegedly posted on Facebook that he was standing outside the president’s location, with a bullet “chambered” to “blow his head off.”
Gonzalez was indicted on a count of obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to delete his Facebook account to prevent the Secret Service from finding the threats.
On the day of the posts, President Trump was visiting Grand Rapids, Michigan, for a political rally.
Gonzalez was arrested at his home on March 30, and was in custody in Lake County on state charges of felony intimidation.
His next hearing on the state charges has been scheduled for April 25.
Information on his next federal court hearing was not available Thursday afternoon.