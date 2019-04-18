CHICAGO (CBS) — Stay open, or pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines; that’s the decision owners of Westlake Hospital face after a judge ruled the company in contempt of court for violating a previous order to stop reducing services and laying off staff.
Pipeline Health was given until 9 a.m. Thursday to restore nearly all services at Westlake, or face fines of $200,000 per day.
The company completed a purchase of Westlake in January, and in February filed an application with the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Board, seeking permission to close the hospital.
Last week, the hospital moved to begin suspending services – halting inpatient admissions and surgeries and working to discharge and transfer current patients – but a judge later ordered them to stop.
Employees said the next day, the hospital continued to cut back services, so attorneys for the village of Melrose Park filed a motion to have Pipeline held in contempt of court.
Judge Moshe Jacobius ruled in favor of the village earlier this week, and ordered Pipeline to reopen the intensive care unit, inpatient services, obstetrics, and mental health care at Westlake and keep them in place until May 1, when both sides go back to court, or face fines of $200,000 per day.
On Wednesday, Pipeline offered to transfer control of the hospital to the village of Melrose Park, but the village called the offer a “publicity stunt,” and accused the company of trying to deflect its responsibility to run a hospital they promised to keep open at least two years.