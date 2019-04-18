Chicago (CBS) — A woman was forced to fire when a relative’s dog attacked a nine-year-old boy in Roseland Wednesday night.
The boy was at the relative’s home near 98th and Indiana when the dog went for him.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with what relatives believed was a gunshot wound, but doctors could not determine whether he was in fact shot.
He was treated and released.
Police say the woman had a valid firearm owner’s identification card but have released no other information about the woman or the boy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.