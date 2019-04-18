CHICAGO (CBS)—The man charged with murder in the 2017 death of Chinese scholar Ying Ying Zhang is going to trial.
Brendt Christensen allegedly lured Yang into his car at the University of Illinois campus and then tortured and killed her.
Her body has not been recovered.
His trial begins in June in Peoria. A federal judge agreed to move the trial from Urbana to Peoria, citing courthouse space and docket management issues.
People outside of the Peoria area will still be able to watch the trial, because the judge has decided to allow the trial to be streamed to a viewing room in Urbana.
Zhang’s family is traveling to Illinois from China for the trial.