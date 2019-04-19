Filed Under:car2go, Chicago, Crime, criminal trespass to vehicles, identity theft, Mercedes, Stolen Cars


Chicago (CBS) —Chicago police said 21 people have been arrested and charged, including one who has been charged with identity theft, in relation to a fraud issue reported by the short-term car rental company car2go earlier this week.

RELATED car2go Temporarily Suspends Service In Chicago Due To Fraud Issue

Angelo Patterson, 19, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of counterfeiting and altering a credit or debit card as well as aggravated identity theft of a victim older than 60 years old.

(Credit: CPD)

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, resisting or obstruction of a police officer, and criminal trespass to vehicles.

Patterson was the only offender charged with felony counts, police said. The other 20 offenders were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and other Illinois vehicle code charges.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the car2go app had been hacked and that as many as 100 Mercedes or high-end cars were either missing or stolen.

car2go temporarily paused its service in Chicago Wednesday. As of Friday morning, it had not returned.

However, car2go insisted they were not hacked and that no member’s personal or confidential information was compromised.

A spokesperson for car2go said, “Out of an abundance of caution and safety for our members we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service.”

Chicago police said all car2go vehicles have been recovered.