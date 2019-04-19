Chicago (CBS) — An Elk Grove Village man has been indicted on federal charges for trying to kill a postal carrier on New Year’s Eve.
Cameron Ruebusch, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ronald Beyer, 24, of Mount Prospect, is charged with one count of being an accessory.
According to the indictment and a criminal complaint previously filed in the case, Ruebusch shot Stephen Casazza in Elk Grove Village on Dec. 31, 2018.
The complaint says Casazza, a U.S. Postal Service carrier, had recently completed a delivery in the 200 block of West Brantwood Avenue when Ruebusch approached the USPS vehicle and said something to the effect of, “What’s up man?”
Casazza put the vehicle in drive and drove away as Ruebusch fired a handgun, the charges allege. Casazza was shot three times but survived.
Beyer allegedly drove Ruebusch from the scene after the shooting.
The attempted murder and assault charges are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while the maximum sentence for each of the firearm counts is 10 years.
The accessory charge against Beyer is punishable by up to 10 years.