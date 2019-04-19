CHICAGO (CBS)—An Elburn man and a teenager from Aurora are being charged for allegedly luring a man they met on a dating app to a parking lot and robbing him.
Hayden Motley, 20, of Elburn, and the juvenile from Aurora were charged with robbery following the April 16 incident. Police said they met an Aurora man on the online dating app ‘Skout’ and pretended to be a female interested on going on a date.
Motley and the teenager allegedly arranged a “date” with the victim and agreed to meet him in the parking lot of an Aurora apartment complex.
When the victim arrived in the parking lot, they put him in a chokehold, punched him in the face and took his wallet, police said.
The man did not suffer serious injuries.
Motley and the teenager fled and were arrested nearby a short time later, police said.
Aurora police said Motley and his accomplice could be part of a “robbery crew” thought to be responsible for other similar robberies reported in the past few weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5500.