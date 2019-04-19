CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with three felony counts, including attempted murder, for stabbing another student at East-West University Tuesday afternoon.
Dejuan Doby, 42, has been charged with first degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon.
According to Chicago police, Doby stabbed a 20-year-old male victim in the upper back with a knife inside an academic facility in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue Tuesday just after 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
East-West University has 400 enrolled students and according to the university is the only majority-minority four-year college in Illinois.
A student told CBS 2 he was sitting in a biology class when the two students started arguing. He heard the the 42-year-old student tell the other student, “if you smack me, I will kill you.”
The witness said the 20-year-old student responded by “smacking” him and he then ran down a staircase and fell.
The witness said that’s when the 42-year-old stabbed the 20-year-old.