Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, East-West University, Local TV, South Loop, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with three felony counts, including attempted murder, for stabbing another student at East-West University Tuesday afternoon.

Dejuan Doby, 42, has been charged with first degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon.

(Credit: CPD)

According to Chicago police, Doby stabbed a 20-year-old male victim in the upper back with a knife inside an academic facility in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue Tuesday just after 1 p.m.

Chicago police responded to East-West University at 8th and Michigan on April 16, 2019, after a student stabbed a classmate. (Credit: CBS)

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

East-West University has 400 enrolled students and according to the university is the only majority-minority four-year college in Illinois.

A student told CBS 2 he was sitting in a biology class when the two students started arguing. He heard the the 42-year-old student tell the other student, “if you smack me, I will kill you.”

The witness said the 20-year-old student responded by “smacking” him and he then ran down a staircase and fell.

The witness said that’s when the 42-year-old stabbed the 20-year-old.