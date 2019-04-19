CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old reputed gang member has been convicted of murder in the 2012 shooting death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton, who was killed by a stray bullet while selling snow cones and candy in the North Austin neighborhood.
A Cook County jury found Jerrell Dorsey guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm on Thursday. Prosecutors said he faces 45 to 120 years in prison.
Dorsey was accused of shooting Sutton while aiming for rival gang members on June 27, 2012.
Heaven had just finished selling candy and snow cones under a canopy on the lawn near her home on the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue, when two men approached a group of people standing nearby and opened fire.
Dorsey, a reputed member of the 4 Corner Hustlers street gang, allegedly was aiming for members of the rival Maniac Insane Vice Lords. Sutton was shot in the back as she tried to run away. A 19-year-old man also was shot in the ankle.
A second man who was questioned in the shooting was released without charges.
Dorsey is also awaiting trial on an unrelated attempted murder charge.