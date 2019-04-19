Filed Under:attempted murder, Chicago, Heaven Sutton, Jerrell Dorsey, Local TV, Murder, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old reputed gang member has been convicted of murder in the 2012 shooting death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton, who was killed by a stray bullet while selling snow cones and candy in the North Austin neighborhood.

A Cook County jury found Jerrell Dorsey guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm on Thursday. Prosecutors said he faces 45 to 120 years in prison.

Jerrell Dorsey was convicted of murder in the 2012 shooting death of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton. (Source: Cook County Sheriff)

Dorsey was accused of shooting Sutton while aiming for rival gang members on June 27, 2012.

Heaven had just finished selling candy and snow cones under a canopy on the lawn near her home on the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue, when two men approached a group of people standing nearby and opened fire.

This picture was taken hours before Heaven Sutton was fatally shot near the outdoor candy store run by her mother. (courtesy: Ashake Banks)

Dorsey, a reputed member of the 4 Corner Hustlers street gang, allegedly was aiming for members of the rival Maniac Insane Vice Lords. Sutton was shot in the back as she tried to run away. A 19-year-old man also was shot in the ankle.

A second man who was questioned in the shooting was released without charges.

Dorsey is also awaiting trial on an unrelated attempted murder charge.