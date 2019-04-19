Chicago (CBS) — A former student at Glenbard East High School in Lombard has been accused of sending a threatening message to a current female student at the school.
Jaris McCullum, 18, has been charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct and one felony count of harassment through electronic communications.
Lombard police were notified Monday that a female student had received a message from McCullum via Facebook Messenger threatening to show up at the school, kill her boyfriend and harm her.
In the message, McCullum allegedly said “I really shoot” and “u better hide mf bc I promise I’ll get you.” He also reportedly sent a photo of himself in all black holding what appears to be a firearm.
McCullum’s bond was set at $75,000 Thursday.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.