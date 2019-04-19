CHICAGO (CBS)–While Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is still dealing with the Jussie Smollett case aftermath, another one of her staffers has left.
Kiera Ellis, who directed external affairs and handled press inquiries for the state’s attorney’s office, is the latest to leave.
Her resignation comes just a day after CBS 2 broke the story that several high -level employees have recently left Foxx’s office.
The First Assistant State’s Attorney, the head of Special Prosecutions Bureau, Chief Policy Officer, a Senior Advisor, and a Deputy Policy Advisor all left within the last year.