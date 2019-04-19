CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police believe one group of people might be responsible for a series of carjackings in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The latest heist happened Monday night, when the victim had a gun pulled on him.
Investigators said the robbers are targeting people sitting in or getting out of their vehicles.
Earlier this week, a 26-year-old man was sitting in his car Monday evening near Webster Avenue and Fremont Street, when two people walked up, one of them pulled out a gun, and the robbers told him to get out of the vehicle.
Police said there have been three other similar carjackings since March 24 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. All but one happened in the evening hours.
In one robbery, a 29-year-old man was getting out of his car near Belden and Cleveland avenues, when two men forced him out of the vehicle and drove off with his car.
That victim told police he noticed a dark grey SUV following the carjackers after the robbery. No one was injured.
Police have only a vague description of the suspects, but said there are two to four robbers involved. No one was in custody Friday morning.