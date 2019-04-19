CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern’s softball team is in the midst of a record-setting season. As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke explains, a sister act is behind the Wildcats’ success in Evanston.

Kate and Caryl Drohan are used to the double takes.

“The umpires have a hard time. The people that get to know us and people at University, they get it,” says Kate Drohan, Northwestern head coach.

Identical twins, the Northwestern softball coaches have different styles, but are a perfect team.

“I think we work well together,” adds Kate Drohan.

“I don’t know if we would ever say perfect,” says Caryl Drohan, associate head coach.

“It’s really crazy too because they read each other’s mind. They can just look at each other and know what the other one is thinking,” says Morgan Newport, Northwestern pitcher.

But, they don’t always see eye to eye on things.

“We disagree all the time, but again it is really healthy just to bring different ideas to the table and to be challenged in that way and I am grateful for it,” says Kate.

“You are always going to have conflicts, but with us we have to have quick recoveries,” adds Caryl.

The dynamic duo has a lot of great moments in their 18 years coaching together at Northwestern. They just notched their 600th win, 12 NCAA tournament appearances and reached the College World Series twice.

“I think the first time we stepped on the field for the first World Series it was moment we stopped and appreciate what we had,” says Caryl.

And, they have the Wildcats cruising right now. A 33-7 record, undefeated in the conference and ranked 23rd in the country.

“It means so much to us to be on this journey together,” says Kate.

The Wildcats will try to keep their perfect conference record intact with a three-game series against Purdue starting Friday. It’s senior weekend at Northwestern, giving the team even more motivation to extend its 11-game winning streak.