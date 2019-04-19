CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robber and his victim shot and killed each other Thursday morning during a confrontation in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Mark Miller, 64, was in a home near 68th and Saint Lawrence around 10:20 a.m., when 33-year-old Joseph Lewis walked up and pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Lewis shot Miller during the robbery attempt, and Miller returned fire, shooting Lewis in the stomach. Lewis was found in the gangway outside the home, but police said it was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside.
Both men were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where they were pronounced dead.
Two guns were recovered at the scene.
Police said Miller had a valid concealed carry license.