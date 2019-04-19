



The search continues for 5-year-old Andrew “A.J.” Freund, who has been missing from his home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake for more than a day.

A.J. was reported missing on Thursday. His parents told police they last saw him when they put him down for bed at their home on the 0-100 block of Dole Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. They said they discovered him missing when they woke up Thursday morning.

The missing boy is about 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds, and has short blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation, and have not provided an update on the case on Friday.

“We are diligently working to locate the child. We will update the community as new information becomes available,” police said in their latest post on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors said the family’s home has been in bad condition for a while. They also said the coupe often fought and argued, and police officers have been called to the family’s home several times.

“I didn’t sleep. I doubt very many neighbors slept during the night. I just couldn’t sleep thinking about it. It’s a 5-year-old that we all know, even if not personally over at our homes. He’s been over trick-or-treating and things like that. Your heart just breaks. It’s a 5-year-old. I mean, where he is he?” Crystal Lake resident Kerry Sivertsen said.

A.J.’s parents were not at the house for much of the day on Thursday. Neighbors said they left with police Thursday morning. No one answered their door Friday morning.

While no officers were seen at the family’s house Friday morning, search teams used dogs to search the parents’ car on Thursday, and brought in bloodhounds to track his scent.

Officers also searched nearby trash cans, and interviewed neighbors; while firefighters and members of the dive team checked parts of Crystal Lake.

The FBI also has joined the search, but said Crystal Lake Police are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about A.J.’s whereabouts should call police at 815-356-3620.

Police have said they did not issue an Amber Alert, because they cannot confirm an abduction occurred.