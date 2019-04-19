CHICAGO (CBS)–Instead of tackles and touchdowns, it’s all about tee times this weekend at Soldier Field.
Upper Deck Golf has transformed the Bears den into a 60,000 seat driving range.
There are nine holes from different elevations around the stadium. Competing from the stands was a bit different for former Bears long snapper and avid golfer Patrick Mannelly.
“I got lucky to play a lot of games down here, but again to tee up at Soldier Field is an amazing thing here. It’s pretty cool for the city of Chicago and the fans to be able to experience Soldier Field like this,” says Mannelly.
The event runs through Sunday and there’s plenty of spots still available.
More details are available at www.upperdeckgolfing.com