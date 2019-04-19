CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Rick Renteria both have been suspended one game for their roles in a confrontation with the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, and Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been suspended five games, after both teams’ benches cleared when Keller hit Anderson with a pitch.
Keller plunked Anderson on the backside in the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in Anderson’s first at-bat after hitting a game-tying home run, and flipping his bat towards the Chicago dugout.
Both benches cleared as Anderson walked to first base, yelling at Keller. The confrontation appeared to calm down after a couple minutes, but then Renteria had to be held back while yelling at Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, who appeared to be jawing at Anderson.
Umpire Joe West eventually ejected Anderson, Renteria, Keller, and Royals hitting coach Dale Sveum.
Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced Anderson had been suspended one game and was issued an undisclosed fine “for his conduct after the benches cleared.” Keller was suspended five games (or essentially one start) and given an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Anderson. Renteria was suspended one game and given an undisclosed fine for “aggressive actions” after the benches cleared.
Keller and Anderson can appeal their suspensions if they choose. Renteria’s suspension will be served during Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.