CHICAGO (CBS) — A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect on Friday for the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, as strong winds could create waves of up to 12 feet on Lake Michigan.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected throughout the day, producing waves of 8 to 12 feet.
“The large waves and strong winds will drive up lake levels, which are already well above average,” the weather service said.
Those waves could cause minor flooding along the lakefront, including the bike and jogging paths along Lake Michigan.
It also will be unseasonably cool on Friday, with a high in the upper 40s, well below the normal in the low 60s.
Temperatures will gradually improve over the weekend, with a high around 61 on Saturday, and 75 on Easter Sunday.