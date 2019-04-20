CHICAGO (CBS)– Alexandria Kim, 65, who had been reported missing, has been located, Chicago police said Saturday afternoon.
Police said Kim was last seen wearing a knit hat, dark blue blazer and blue jeans. She may also be carrying a grey Adidas backpack and a medium sized royal blue rolling luggage.
The missing woman is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
According to police, Kim was last seen in the 2100 and 600 blocks of West Harrison Street. She may also frequent O’Hare Airport.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.