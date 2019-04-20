



Authorities in northwest suburban Wauconda have resumed the search for a 9-year-old boy who fell overboard from a paddleboat Friday evening and is still missing.

Authorities said two boys were on a paddle boat last night when the high wind and rough water carried them toward the center of the lake.

Fishermen on Bangs Lake heard screaming and were able to pull one of the boys, a 10-year-old, to safety. The 10-year-old was talking when paramedics who transported him to the hospital.

The search resumes this morning for a nine year old boy who went into the water at Bangs Lake in Wauconda. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Et1gaZXiQd — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) April 20, 2019

Another boy, 9, who also fell overboard, has not been located, fire officials said.

Rescue crews spent most of the night looking for the 9-year-old boy, but said the search has now turned into a recovery effort.

Firefighters from at least 20 departments were called to help with the search, starting around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The search continued until midnight.

Loved ones of the nine year old boy are waiting for crews to begin their search again. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/77cVj2YGLo — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) April 20, 2019

Rescue crews are using a combination of divers and sonar equipment in the search.

“We send sound signals under the water and it shows different images under the water,” Wauconda Fire District Chief Mike DaValle said. “We have really good luck with this for the most part, it gets used all over not only the county, but all over the Chicagoland area.

Bangs Lake is closed until further notice.

Relatives of the 9-year-old took to social media to asked for community prayers.