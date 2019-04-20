CHICAGO (CBS)– Authorities in northwest suburban Wauconda recovered the body of Geraldo Rodriguez, 9, who fell overboard from a paddleboat Friday evening.
Authorities said two boys were on a paddle boat Friday night when the high wind and rough water carried them toward the center of the lake.
Fishermen on Bangs Lake heard screaming and were able to pull one of the boys, a 11-year-old Marcuis Montez to safety. The 11-year-old was talking when paramedics who transported him to the hospital.
Rescue crews spent most of the night looking for the 9-year-old boy. The incident was switched to a recovery effort.
Firefighters from at least 20 departments were called to help with the search, starting around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The search continued until midnight.
Rescue crews used a combination of divers and sonar equipment in the search.
“We send sound signals under the water and it shows different images under the water,” Wauconda Fire District Chief Mike DaValle said. “We have really good luck with this for the most part, it gets used all over not only the county, but all over the Chicagoland area.
“While we are saddened by this loss of a community member, both the Fire District and Police Department are grateful to provide closure to the family of Geraldo,” Fire Cheif David Geary said.
A prayer gathering for the Rodriguez family will be hosted by the Transfiguration Catholic Church located at 316 west Mill St. at 3 p.m. Saturday.