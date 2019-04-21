CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police officers helped a woman deliver her baby in a car in Woodlawn Sunday morning.
According to police, 3rd District officers were flagged down by a man around 7 a.m. who said his granddaughter was in the the front passenger seat giving birth.
The driver pulled up in front the 3rd District station located at 704 south Cottage Grove Ave.
The officers were able to secure the baby and release the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck until EMS arrived on the scene.
According to police, the mother and healthy baby girl were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.