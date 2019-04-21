(Credit: CBS)
Chicago (CBS) — Five vehicles were involved in what police are calling a “serious” crash on Edens Expressway in Northbrook Sunday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 26.5, near South Pfingsten Road around 2:17 p.m.
Five people were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary reports say the driver of a truck tractor semi-trailer failed to stop, striking four passenger vehicles stopped in traffic.
Illinois Toll Plaza 24 eastbound I-Pass only lanes will be closed for several more hours due to the crash investigation. All traffic will be directed through the manual lanes on the right.
This is a developing story.