CHICAGO (CBS)-– A car traveling on southbound I-94 Friday afternoon fatally struck the passenger of a semi-truck that had pulled over to the side of the highway and was stopped on the right shoulder, according to Illinois State Police.
Abdelrazig Khalil, 55, of Browns Summit, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Khalil had been standing with the driver when he was struck by the passing vehicle, police said.
Marco Vital Tapia, 41, of Zion, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death.
After striking Khalil, police say Vital Tapia continued driving southbound for approximately one mile before pulling over.
Vital Tapia attended a bond hearing Sunday and was held without bail.