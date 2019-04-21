CHICAGO (CBS)– A 2-year-old, who was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen, has been reunited with her family.
According to Chicago police, a 28-year-old female left her vehicle running with a 2-year-old sleeping in the back seat, while she entered a restaurant to pick up food in the Lawndale area early Sunday morning.
When she returned to the car, the 2018 white Kia Forte had been taken along with the 2-year-old.
A witness observed the vehicle fleeing eastbound on Roosevelt Road and then southbound on Independence Boulevard.
The vehicle and the child were later located in the 3900 block of west Polk Street.
The 2-year-old was reunited with her family and transported to St. Mary’s Hospital as a precaution.
Police said no one is in custody and Area North detectives are still investigating.