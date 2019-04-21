CHICAGO (CBS)– Michael Bauer, 40, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.
Bauer, who is 5 feet, nine inches tall, may be driving a blue 2018 Volkswagon Passat with the license plate K724924.
The missing man is known to frequent Chicago areas near the Lakefront, Andersonville and Wrigleyville.
Police said Bauer was last seen wearing a grey sport coat, black pants and is likely wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department and Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.