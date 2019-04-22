CHICAGO (CBS)– Three adult males sustained gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in South Chicago Monday afternoon, according to Chicago fire officials.
According to officials, the men were walking down the street, in the block of 7900 East End Avenue, when an unknown offender in a silver colored sedan fired shots, striking the victims.
Two of the men, ages 41 and 39-years-old, were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and the third victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital.
Police said no one is in custody and Area South Detectives are investigating.