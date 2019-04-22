Menu
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 PM 4/21/19
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 7-day forecast.
2 hours ago
Cardinal Blase Cupich Responds To Attacks In Sri Lanka
Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday suicide attacks that targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing 200 people and injuring hundreds more.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Zion Man Charged With DUI For Fatally Striking Man On Edens Expressway
A Zion man has been charged with driving under the influence for fatally striking a man on Edens Expressway Friday.
MISSING: Joyce Wunder, 81, From Lisle
Joyce Wunder, 81, has been reported missing from Lisle, police said. She has a condition that places her in danger.
3rd District Officers Help Woman Deliver Baby In Car
Chicago police officers helped a woman deliver her baby in a car in Woodlawn Sunday morning.
2-Year-Old Sleeping Inside Stolen Vehicle Reunited With Family
A 2-year-old, who was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen, has been reunited with her family.
Chicago Weather: 12-Foot Waves On Lake Michigan; Cool Temperatures To Give Way To Warm Easter Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected throughout the day, producing waves of 8 to 12 feet.
CHICAGO WEATHER: Strong Winds And Lakeshore Flood Advisory To Follow Dropping Temperatures Late Thursday
Dropping temperatures and diminishing showers late Thursday will pave the way for a very windy day Friday, with gusts from the north reaching up to 45 MPH.
Severe Storm Threat For Northwest And North Central Illinois Until 11 P.M.
There is a severe storm threat until 11 p.m. for northwest and north central Illinois. Individual storms will move northeast.
Bote Lifts Cubs Past Diamondbacks 2-1
David Bote hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs used a terrific performance by Tyler Chatwood to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Sunday.
Tigers Top White Sox 4-3
Daniel Norris struck out six batters in five innings to earn his first win in two years and help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Sunday.
Diamondbacks Hit 3 HRs, Beat Cubs 6-0
Zack Greinke pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks supported him with three home runs in a 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
White Sox Beat Tigers, 7-3
The White Sox beat the Tigers Friday night in Detroit, 7-3.
Soldier Field Readies For Tee Times Instead Of Touchdowns This Weekend
Instead of tackles and touchdowns, it’s all about tee times this weekend at Soldier Field.
Hendricks Strikes Out 11, Cubs Beat Diamondbacks 5-1
Kyle Hendricks struck out a season-high 11 over seven scoreless innings in his first win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday.
Get To Know The 5 Newest Businesses To Debut In Chicago
From a Mexican spot to a Peruvian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut recently.
Comedy Events In Chicago This Week
When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from puppet comedy to Second City's Greatest Hits.
Food And Drink Events Worth Seeking Out In Chicago This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.
4 Events To Liven Up Your Week In Chicago
From the Chicago Donut Fest to a market for vegans, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Today
Curious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Get Desserts And More At River North's New JoJo’s Milk Bar
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
