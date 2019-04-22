CHICAGO (CBS)–A 72-year-old Gold Coast man has been charged in the shooting of a 64-year-old woman in a senior housing complex on the 100 block of West Elm Street, police said.
Willie Walton, of the same address as where the shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. on April 19, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and not having a valid license to be in possession of a firearm.
Chicago police said Walton knew the woman he shot. She was shot several times in her upper body and was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial in critical condition, according to police.
Walton and the woman were involved in a verbal altercation before the shooting, police said.