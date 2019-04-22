CHICAGO (CBS)–Lawyers representing Chicago police officers say Kim Foxx is being sued for an alleged connection to an activist known for his anti-police stance.
The case involves Jedidiah Brown, a Chicago activist who is accused of punching and kicking several officers back in 2018.
That case is being handled by Foxx’s office.
Attorneys for the Chicago police officers involved in the lawsuit say a photo Brown posted on Facebook with Foxx — and public appearances where he’s seen positioning himself behind her on stage — show a conflict of interest.
In the motion, police lawyers argue “the appearance of impropriety…is overwhelming”
The lawsuit calls on Foxx to “recuse her office so the court can “appoint a special prosecutor.”
CBS 2 reached out to the state’s attorney’s office and Jedidiah Brown.
Brown claims his only interaction with her was when they posed for the Facebook photo.
The state’s attorney’s office declined to comment.