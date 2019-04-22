CHICAGO (CBS)– A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after a shooting in Mundelein.
Monday around 2 :15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 26200 block of North Hickory Avenue in Unincorporated Mundelein, for a report of a man shot.
The 22-year-old was found in the home, injured with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was shot by someone who fired from outside of the residence.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows the man was shot while in his bedroom.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Detectives at 847-377-4424 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.