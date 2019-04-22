CHICAGO (CBS) — Trains on the Metra’s Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines were halted Monday morning, after a Milwaukee District West train struck and killed a pedestrian near Elmwood Park.
Metra said a pedestrian was struck near 75th Avenue in Elmwood Park around 7:10 a.m.
Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines were halted after the incident, and Metra said riders should expect extensive delays Monday morning.
North Central Service trains operate between Antioch and Union Station; Milwaukee District West trains run between Elgin and Union Station.