CHICAGO (CBS) — More than six months after it reopened, following an extensive remodeling, the Sears store at Oakbrook Center shopping mall is set to close this weekend.
Transform Holdco, the company that former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert created to purchase Sears’ remaining assets during the retailer’s bankruptcy proceedings earlier this year, chose not to acquire the Oakbrook store, according to spokesman Larry Costello.
“Transform Holdco decided not to acquire the current lease for the unprofitable Sears store at Oakbrook Center and the store will close on April 28,” Costello stated in an email.
Liquidation sales began Monday. Current employees will receive severance, if they qualify, and will be eligible to apply for job openings at other Sears or Kmart stores.
“We greatly appreciate the Oak Brook community’s support for the last nearly 60 years,” Costello stated.
The Oakbrook store reopened in October 2018, following a 13-month renovation project, at a time the retailer was closing hundreds of stores nationwide. The store held a housewarming party to celebrate the reopening, and fashion designer and actress Jaclyn Smith was there for the festivities. The new store was about a third the size of the original,