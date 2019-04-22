CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was arrested after shooting a handgun at her neighbor during a dispute according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police responded to a call, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, of shots fired after a fist fight in the parking lot of Village Green Apartment Complex on the city’s far east side.
Police said Lagwanda Hudson, 44, and another resident, a 30-year-old Aurora woman, had been involved in an ongoing neighbor dispute for the past few weeks.
Police learned that the two women became involved in a fist fight after one reportedly saw the other giving “dirty looks.” During the altercation, Hudson reportedly retrieved a Glock pistol from her purse and fired once at the victim, narrowly missing the left side of her head.
Hudson was arrested Saturday morning after firing a handgun.
The pistol was recovered from Hudson’s vehicle, and she was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said the victim was treated and released from a local hospital for minor scratches and pain in her left ear, presumably from the firearm discharge.
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony, according to police.
Hudson was transported to the DuPage County Jail to be arraigned on bond.