SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Schools statewide are receiving 5,000 tree seedlings from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
IDOT officials say the “Trees to Schools” initiative with the nature-preservation group Living Lands and Waters honors Earth Day, which is Monday.
The program helps offset the loss of trees that are removed or otherwise affected by IDOT construction and maintenance work.
