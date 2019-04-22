BALTIMORE (AP) — José Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago White Sox beat the bumbling Baltimore Orioles 12-2 Monday night.

McCann’s three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu’s shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott.

Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Their youth and inexperience was on full display in this defeat: Shortstop Richie Martin committed two errors; Renanto Núñez killed a potential uprising by getting picked off third base with the bases loaded; Pedro Severino had a passed ball during Chicago’s pivotal fifth inning; and Miguel Castro threw three wild pitches in the eighth.

Catcher Jesús Sucre pitched the ninth for Baltimore, marking the third time in 24 games this season that manager Brandon Hyde has used a position player on the mound. Throwing sliders in the 65 mph range, Sucre worked a 1-2-3 inning.

Hess retired 12 of his first 13 batters before he fell apart in the fifth, when he walked two and allowed four hits — a home run, two doubles and a single.

Making his first start since 2015 — his last season in the majors before this year — Chicago left-hander Manny Bañuelos gave up five hits and a walk over four shutout innings. He was followed by Ryan Burr, who allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings, and Jace Fry (1-0), who permitted one hit over 1 1/3 innings.

Baltimore’s runs came on an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the fifth and solo homer by Severino in the ninth.

