CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago Public Schools is updating a policy affecting gifted students following a CBS 2 investigation.
Three weeks ago CBS 2 reported on a Chicago mother and her three-year-old daughter.
Lila has been reading for more than a year, so her mom wants her to go to kindergarten when she turns four.
A relatively new Illinois law requires schools to have a plan in place for gifted students to start kindergarten early or skip a grade.
CPS was not in compliance, but now school officials say they plan to meet with parents in a series of informational meetings to explain how CPS will start to abide by the state law.
The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at at Colman office on South Dearborn, and the second meeting is scheduled for Thursday night At Lincoln Park High School.