CHICAGO (CBS)– Indiana police have received over 1,000 tips after releasing new information in a 2017 Delphi homicide investigation.
Indiana State Police held a news conference Monday and released a new sketch of the man suspected of killing Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi, along with additional audio and video from Libby’s phone.
Since the new information was released at 12:40 p.m. Monday, the Multi-Agency Task Force said they have received more than 800 email tips, over 150 phone tips and more than 50 tips phoned directly to police agencies.
The Multi-Agency Task Force is seeking tips and information about how the subject depicted in the sketch is linked to the Delphi area.
The new sketch released Monday is significantly different than one released two years ago.
Police also asked for the public’s help in identifying a car that was parked in the abandoned Child Protective Services/Department of Child Services/Welfare building in Delphi between the hours of noon and 5:00 p.m. on February 13, 2017.
Police Supt. Douglas Carter said he believes the girl’s killer is “hiding in plain sight.” He said police are looking for the driver of a vehicle abandoned on County Road 300 North next to the Hoosier Heartland Highway on the day the girls disappeared.