CHICAGO (CBS)--A 23-year-old man, Mack Cummings, was reported missing from Chicago’s South Side, police said.
Cummings was last seen on April 21 on the 2800 block of East 130th St., according to police.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, gray gym shorts and black boots with duct tape on the backs.
Cummings has several cuts and a large laceration on his left forearm. He is 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds. He has hazel-colored eyes and borwn hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-747-8274.