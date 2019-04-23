CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday’s temperatures have dropped about 20 degrees from Monday, but Chicagoans can expect a warmup throughout the week.
According to CBS 2 Megan Glaros, Tuesday will be a cool, breezy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
On Wednesday, Glaros said temperatures will increase to the upper 60s with sunny skies. There are showers predicted for Thursday with temperatures in the low 70s.
Showers are possible on Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s throughout the weekend.